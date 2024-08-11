Former Houston Rocket Speaks Out Against USA Coach Steve Kerr's Criticisms
Team USA head coach Steve Kerr has faced much criticism throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics, despite the United States playing in the Gold Medal Game today against France. The Golden State Warriors head coach has faced backlash, specifically from fans of the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum.
Tatum, who did not see on time in the US's semifinal win against Serbia, has played in just three of America's five games. The Celtic forward finished top-six in NBA MVP voting, and recently won his first NBA championship. Tatum has averaged 6.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 19.9 minutes in the three games he's played in.
Tatum's mother, Brandy Cole, went on X to respond in agreeance with ESPN college basketball commentator Dick Vitale over Tatum's lack of playing time.
A lot of famous figures went on to speak out against Kerr's decision to bench JT, one of which was Dave Portnoy, founder and owner of Barstool Sports. Portnoy, a diehard Celtics fan, went as far as to say that he is rooting for France to beat the USA in the Gold Medal Game due to Kerr's moves as coach. Shortly after, former Houston Rockets point guard Patrick Beverley quoted the tweet, defending Kerr.
Beverley used Kerr's resume as a defense for his criticisms. He finished his tweet with, "Men Lie, Women Lie, Numbers DONT."
Beverley, a host of the Pat Bev Pod With Rone, played 13 NBA seasons before signing with Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli Basketball Premier League this summer. He averaged 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals across his NBA career and was a part of Houston's stretch of playoff appearances from 2013 to 2017.
Pat Bev was a fan favorite in Houston, displaying grit, toughness, and resilience as an undrafted veteran. He was a the second half of the Rockets' backcourt featuring former MVP James Harden, providing elite perimeter defense and being a known agitator to some of the league's best.
