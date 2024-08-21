Former Houston Rocket wins BIG3 Finals MVP
Former Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green led Bivouac to a victory over 3’s Company in the BIG3 championship game, earning the Finals MVP title. The championship game, held at the iconic TD Garden in Boston, saw Bivouac narrowly edge out 3’s Company with a final score of 50-47.
Green, who was selected 18th overall in the 2005 NBA Draft, showcased his scoring prowess by tallying 18 points, including six three-pointers. His performance was instrumental in securing the win for Bivouac, especially after the team nearly squandered a 13-point halftime lead. This victory marked a significant milestone for Green, who has had a storied career in the NBA, playing for teams like the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, and of course the Houston Rockets.
Green spent one and a half seasons with the Rockets in two separate stints, averaging 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 115 games. The Houston native was picked up by the Rockets during the 2017-18 season, and showcased effective shooting. He had five 20-point performances and one 30-point game.
Green spent a full season with the Rockets in 2018-19, once again showing consistency as a role player. He was able to be a part of two playoff runs, one of which Houston made the Western Conference Finals, taking the Golden State Warriors to seven games.
Although Green's NBA career is over, he can still hoop at 38 years old. The guard was instrumental in a supporting role with the Rockets, but he stole the spotlight playing in the BIG3.
