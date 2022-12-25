Former Rockets Star James Harden 'Seriously Considering' A Return To Houston In 2023

If the 76ers fall short of expectations, the Houston Rockets and James Harden could reunite next summer during free agency.

HOUSTON — James Harden has elevated the Philadelphia 76ers back to championship contention alongside MVP candidate Joel Embiid. But that does not mean Harden isn't considering another change of scenery.

Harden, who signed a two-year $68.6 million contract with the Sixers in June, could re-enter free agency this summer if he declines his player option for the 2023-2024 season. And according to ESPN, a reunion with the Houston Rockets could be a strong option for the 10-time All-Star.

Per ESPN, His future with the 76ers remains a fluid situation. The most significant reasons that will determine Harden's future in Philadelphia are post-season success and whether or not he could land a long-term contract with the franchise.

The Rockets traded Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in January of 2021. And Houston has since added a young corps of talent headlined by Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr.

The Rockets' young corps was on display during an overtime victory over the 76ers on Dec. 5 inside the Toyota Center. Green scored a team-best 27 points, Porter added 24. harden finished with 21 points on 4-of-19 shooting in the loss.

Harden played for the Rockets for nine seasons. He averaged 29.6 points, 7.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds in 621 games. Harden won his lone MVP award in 2018 after leading the Rockets to a 65-17 record.

He currently ranks behind Hakeem Olajuwon for the second most points in franchise history in points (18,365) and first in assists (4,796).

