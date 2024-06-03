Former Rockets First-Round Pick Urges Media to Stop Spreading Fake News
The 2021 NBA Draft was a pivotal one for the Houston Rockets, as they were midway through a full-scale rebuild and were armed with a bevy of first-round picks, which was a bit unusual for the franchise. The Rockets no longer had their All-NBA backcourt of James Harden and Russell Westbrook, nor did they have Mike D'Antoni or Daryl Morey at the helm.
The Rockets nabbed Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Josh Christopher, and Usman Garuba in the first-round and became one of the league's youngest teams. The first two seasons for that class were expected to be a bit of a ramp up period, which is par for the course for younger, less-polished players.
However, several of the select four didn't quite live up to the expectations of a first-round pick. Christopher was dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies last season, who subsequently released him, and Garuba was traded to the Atlanta Hawks last season.
Less than a week later, Garuba was dealt once more to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who released him prior to the start of the 2023-24 season. Garuba signed with the Golden State Warriors, who used him sparingly (to put it politely).
However, he played a considerable amount of time for their G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, and averaged 10.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.6 blocks, one steal, and 65.1 percent from the field. According to EuroHoops, the 22-year-old center is nearing a return to EuroLeague powerhouse Real Madrid, who would surely love to secure his services once more.
In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Garuba pushed back on a report that he had already made up his mind and decided on rejoining the Spanish club, stating that he was still weighing his options on whether to remain in the NBA or return to the club that made him a first-round prospect.
"I don’t usually write here but this time I have to do it.
I understand every journalist/insider and the work they do, but they got to have respect for the players and teams instead of providing false news without knowing anything that's going on.
My future is not decided yet, so stop spreading fake news. We keep working. Thanks."
Based on reports, Garuba could potentially have a multi-year deal on the table to head back to the EuroLeague.
