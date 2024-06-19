Former Rockets Point Guard Wins First Championship as Coach
Former Houston Rockets point guard Sam Cassell continues to add to his impressive resume. On Monday night, as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics, Cassell won his fourth career championship. The Celtics ended the 2024 NBA Finals in a five-game series against the Dallas Mavericks.
Since starting his coaching career in 2009, Cassell has been one of the league's best assistant coaches. His success is part of the reason why coach Rudy Tomjanovich continues to show his support for Cassell's candidacy for a head coaching job.
"I'm looking forward to the day that Sam Cassell is a head coach, and I want to see him cussing at players the way I cussed at him," Tomjanovich said ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Cassell has been an assistant coach in the league since retiring as a player following the 2008-09 season. He has been the lead assistant with the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Celtics. He spent the bulk of his career as the lead assistant under coach Doc Rivers with the Clippers and 76ers.
Cassell will bring championship experience to whichever team gives him a chance to take the helm as head coach. In addition to winning a championship title with the Celtics, Cassell won three as a player.
He played a vital role in helping the Rockets win back-to-back NBA titles in 1994 and 1995. He won his third NBA title as a member of the Celtics in 2008, playing alongside Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce.
