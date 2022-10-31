A Late Fourth Quarter Collapse Results In Rockets Falling To Suns

HOUSTON — The 1-6 Houston Rockets dropped the third game of their west coast road trip Sunday night. While playing the 5-1 Phoenix Suns without the services of Deandre Ayton, the Rockets sustained a 124-109 loss inside the Footprint Center.

Kevin Porter Jr. led the way for the Rockets with 23 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in 34 minutes.

Outside of Friday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers, Porter's performance against the Suns marked the third time he eclipsed over 20 points over the previous four games.

The Suns recorded a wire-to-wire win over the Rockets, but Houston stayed within striking distance up until the final five minutes of the game. The Rockets trailed the Suns 103-98 when Bismack Biyombo connected on an And-1 layup attempt.

Biyombo's basket led to the Suns outscoring the Rockets 21-11 during the final five minutes. Devin Booker led the way for the Suns with a game-high 30 points, while Chris Paul added 10 points and 15 assists.

Alperen Sengun made his second consecutive start with Bruno Fernando out due to injury. He finished the game with 16 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Green scored 15 points on an abysmal 27.7 percent shooting from the field.

Following the loss, the Rockets will end their west coast road trip Monday night against the 2-4 Los Angeles Clippers. Tip-off is slated for 9:30 pm CT inside the Crypto.com Arena.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN