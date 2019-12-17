P.J. Tucker made a strong impression in his brief stint with Gregg Popovich on Team USA this summer. Popovich coached Tucker during the team's FIBA World Cup training camp in August, and San Antonio's head coach had some kind words for Tucker on Monday.

"He's got a great natural confidence about himself," Popovich said before the Rockets host the Spurs at the Toyota Center on Monday. "He knows what his strengths are, he brings it every day for practice or for a game, and it infects everybody else. He's kind of a natural leader in that respect."

Tucker did not join Team USA as they went to China for the FIBA World Cup. Perhaps his presence could have helped the Americans avoid a seventh-place finish, their worst finish in the tournament's seven-decade history.

Popovich further noted his appreciation for Tucker after watching the forward up close and personal for multiple weeks.

"You see [Tucker's leadership] more in point guards from afar," Popovich said. "They're running the show and making a lot of decisions and that sort of thing. For other guys on the court, unless you coach them, you don't really know who they affect, who they talk to at timeouts, if they bring guys up when their down. You don't know that unless you coach them."

Popovich has seen plenty of Tucker in the last eight seasons. Houston's forward spent five years with the Suns from 2012-17, then signed with the Rockets prior to the 2017-18 season. Houston is 6–3 against the Spurs since Tucker's first year with the Rockets.

Tucker is averaging a career-high 35.9 minutes per game in 2019-20. He's enters Monday night shooting 48.6% from the field and 42.1% from three.