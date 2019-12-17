RocketsMaven
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Gregg Popovich Praises P.J. Tucker: 'He's a Natural Leader'

Michael Shapiro

P.J. Tucker made a strong impression in his brief stint with Gregg Popovich on Team USA this summer. Popovich coached Tucker during the team's FIBA World Cup training camp in August, and San Antonio's head coach had some kind words for Tucker on Monday. 

"He's got a great natural confidence about himself," Popovich said before the Rockets host the Spurs at the Toyota Center on Monday. "He knows what his strengths are, he brings it every day for practice or for a game, and it infects everybody else. He's kind of a natural leader in that respect."

Tucker did not join Team USA as they went to China for the FIBA World Cup. Perhaps his presence could have helped the Americans avoid a seventh-place finish, their worst finish in the tournament's seven-decade history. 

Popovich further noted his appreciation for Tucker after watching the forward up close and personal for multiple weeks. 

"You see [Tucker's leadership] more in point guards from afar," Popovich said. "They're running the show and making a lot of decisions and that sort of thing. For other guys on the court, unless you coach them, you don't really know who they affect, who they talk to at timeouts, if they bring guys up when their down. You don't know that unless you coach them."

Popovich has seen plenty of Tucker in the last eight seasons. Houston's forward spent five years with the Suns from 2012-17, then signed with the Rockets prior to the 2017-18 season. Houston is 6–3 against the Spurs since Tucker's first year with the Rockets.

Tucker is averaging a career-high 35.9 minutes per game in 2019-20. He's enters Monday night shooting 48.6% from the field and 42.1% from three. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Harden, Rockets Sluggish in Loss to Pistons

Michael Shapiro

Houston shot just 28.9% from three as it dropped the second leg of a back-to-back

Harden Buries Magic Amid Historic Scoring Stretch

Michael Shapiro

James Harden poured in 109 points in the Rockets' two-game road trip, shooting 20 of 33 from three

McLemore Finds NBA Home in First Year With Rockets

Michael Shapiro

McLemore is averaging 18 points per game while shooting 43.1% from three in his last six appearances

Harden Scores 55 as Rockets Survive Scare vs Cavs

Michael Shapiro

Harden joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only player in NBA history with more than 10 55-point games

Report: D'Antoni Unlikely to Return Barring Title

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni is currently in the final year of his contract with the Rockets

Rivers, Chandler Out vs. Cavaliers Due to Illness

Michael Shapiro

Rockets center Clint Capela and forward Danuel House previously missed games due to illness in 2019-20

Bjelica Buzzer-Beater Spoils Westbrook Performance

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook finished Monday night with 34 points and eight assists

NBA Denies Rockets' Protest of Loss to Spurs

Michael Shapiro

NBA commissioner Adam Silver determined the Rockets had "sufficient time to overcome the [officiating] error."

Carmelo Told CP3 'Be Careful' After Rockets Trade

Michael Shapiro

Anthony said he hasn't spoken to anyone in the Rockets' organization since being released in November 2018

Westbrook Shreds Suns in Bounce Back Performance

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook recorded his 144th career triple-double with 24 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists