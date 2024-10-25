Inside The Rockets

Grizzlies vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets host the Memphis Grizzlies. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 14, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar (46) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Feb 14, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar (46) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the Toyota Center.

Things did not go the way the Rockets had hoped in the season opener, where they squandered a 16-point lead before falling just short to the Charlotte Hornets in a 110-105 loss.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies were able to come out on top in their first game of the season, a 126-124 high-scoring affair against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Now, the Rockets and Grizzlies meet up for their first matchup of four in this Southwest Division rivalry.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game ...

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Broadcast Information

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies

  • GG Jackson (OUT - foot)
  • Cam Spencer (OUT - ankle)
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)
  • Vince Williams Jr. (OUT - shin)
  • Luke Kennard (OUT - knee)

Houston Rockets

• Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - knee, calf)

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

  • PG Ja Morant
  • SG Marcus Smart
  • SF Desmond Bane
  • PF Santi Aldama
  • C Zach Edey

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

