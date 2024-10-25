Grizzlies vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the Toyota Center.
Things did not go the way the Rockets had hoped in the season opener, where they squandered a 16-point lead before falling just short to the Charlotte Hornets in a 110-105 loss.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies were able to come out on top in their first game of the season, a 126-124 high-scoring affair against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Now, the Rockets and Grizzlies meet up for their first matchup of four in this Southwest Division rivalry.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game ...
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Broadcast Information
- Date: Friday, October 25
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Injury Report
Memphis Grizzlies
- GG Jackson (OUT - foot)
- Cam Spencer (OUT - ankle)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)
- Vince Williams Jr. (OUT - shin)
- Luke Kennard (OUT - knee)
Houston Rockets
• Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - knee, calf)
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Memphis Grizzlies
- PG Ja Morant
- SG Marcus Smart
- SF Desmond Bane
- PF Santi Aldama
- C Zach Edey
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.