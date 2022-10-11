Heat Ends Rockets Two-Game Preseason Win Streak

HOUSTON — Second-year prospect Jalen Green scored a team-high 25 points en route to the Houston Rockets losing to the Miami Heat 118-110 Monday night inside the FTX Arena.

Green shot 53.8 percent from the field, which included connecting on five out of 10 attempts from behind the arc amid the Rockets' first road test ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Rockets opened the game by connecting on all cylinders. Houston led the Heat by 16 points midway through the first quarter behind Green's 11 points. Kevin Porter Jr. made his contributions known early by adding 10 points during the first period.

Unfortunately, the Rockets had a rough time taking care of the ball in Miami. They committed 25 turnovers in the loss to the Heat, which converted into 34 points for Miami. Porter finished the game with 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Rookie Tari Eason recorded his second double-double of the preseason with 17 points and 12 rebounds — five boards came on the offensive side of the ball.

In the absence of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, the Heat were led by Max Strus. He scored a team-high 24 points, while Jamal Cain and Nikola Jovic each added 15 points.

Jabari Smith Jr. missed his second exhibition contest due to an ankle injury. In addition to Smith, the Rockets were also without Eric Gordon due to leg stiffness.

Coach Stephen Silas remained in the NBA Health and Safety Protocols for the second consecutive game. Assistant coach John Lucas II replaced Silas as the Rockets' head coach against the Heat.

