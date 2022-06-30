Skip to main content

Trevelin Queen Leaves Rockets, Signs With 76ers

The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and Inside The Rockets, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing... and Inside the Rockets, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...

JUNE 30 TREVELIN QUEEN SIGNS WITH 76ERS:

The first day of free agency brought a loss to the Rockets. According to ESPN, Trevelin Queen has signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. Houston made Queen an unrestricted free agent on Thursday by declining their qualifying offer.

Queen was named MVP of the G League, where he averaged 25.3 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field, to go along with 6.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.2 steals for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers during the 2021-22 campaign.

JUNE 29 ROCKETS DECLINE TREVELIN QUEEN TEAM OPTION:

The Houston Rockets have declined to extend the qualifying offer to Trevelin Queen, as first reported by Yahoo Sports. Queen will become an unrestricted free agent on Thursday.

JUNE 29 ROCKETS DECLINE TATE'S TEAM OPTION:

The Houston Rockets will not exercise the $1.8 million team option on third-year forward Jae'Sean Tate — as first reported by The Athletic.

Houston's decision to turn down Tate's team option is likely due to their willingness to come to terms on a longer deal. Tate will become a restricted free agent on Thursday.

Tate has been a consistent contributor for Houston despite their back-to-back losing seasons averaging 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 148 games for the Rockets.

JUNE 27 ROCKETS SIGN UDFA HUDGINS

Hudgins was a two-time Division II Player of the Year. In his career with the Bearcats, he averaged 20.4 points and five assists per game while hitting 46 percent from three and 51 percent from the field overall.

