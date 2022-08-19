Rockets Alperen Sengun, Turkey Falls Short Against Greece

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets second-year prospect Alperen Sengun was back in action Friday afternoon for the second game of the 31st Acropolis tournament in Greece.

The Turkish national team sustained an 89-80 defeat to Greece. Sengun finished with a near triple-double by scoring 10 points while adding eight rebounds and seven assists in the loss.

Philadelphia 76ers Furkan Korkmaz led Turkey in scoring with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Cleveland Cavaliers Cedi Osman added 16 points and six rebounds in the loss.

Turkey's coach Ergin Ataman was ejected late in the third quarter after he received his second technical foul.

It was a disappointing defeat for Sengun and the Turkish national basketball team as their loss to Greece took place without Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time NBA MVP missed his second consecutive game due to minor back pains.

Giannis' brother Kostas Antetokounmpo picked up the slack for Greece. He finished with 19 points shooting 80 percent from the field, 12 rebounds, a pair of steals and a block in the win.

Kostas was not alone in leading Greece to a win without his brother Giannis.

Dallas Mavericks Tyler Dorsey added 16 points and four rebounds. Former Rockets forward Kostas Papanikolaou had 13 points and five rebounds in the win. Papanikolaou played for the Rockets during the 2014-2015 NBA season.

