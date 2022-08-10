Skip to main content

Rockets Announce 2022 Four-Game Preseason Schedule

The Houston Rockets announced their 2022 preseason schedule, which will begin with a match against the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 2.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets announced on Wednesday their four-game schedule for the 2022 NBA Preseason.

The Rockets will open their preseason schedule on Sunday, Oct. 2, in a home match against the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets' contest against the Spurs will be the first of two preseason home games, with Houston set to take on the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 7 inside the Toyota Center.

Following back-to-back home games, the Rockets will end their preseason schedule on the road in a game against the Miami Heat (Oct. 10) and Indiana Pacers (Oct. 14).

The Rockets will announce their full schedule for the 2022-23 regular season at a later date.

The 2022 preseason will be the first glimpse at the on-court enhancements the Rockets have made through their off-season workout programs. 

Headlined by Eric Gordon, Jalen Green, and Kevin Porter Jr., coach Stephen Silas has been pleased by the Rockets' attendance during their off-season workouts. 

"We have a bunch of guys in the gym right now getting their work in," Silas said on Friday. "They are playing pick-up basketball every once in a while. We have spent a lot of time going to lunches and watching game films. We are all on the same page."

AT&T SportsNet will broadcast the games against the Raptors and Heat. All four games will be available on the radio broadcast home of the Rockets — SportsTalk 790 KBME and NewsRadio 740 KTRH, as well as in Spanish on TUDN 93.3 FM. 

