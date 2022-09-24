Rockets Announce Training Camp Roster Ahead 2022-23 Season

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets announced their official training camp roster in preparation for the 2022-23 season Friday afternoon.

The Rockets will enter training camp with 20 players on their roster — headlined by second-year prospect Jalen Green and rookie Jabari Smith Jr.

Undrafted free agent Trevor Hudgins will be the lone player with a two-way contract joining the Rockets for training camp. Hudgins made a name for himself on an NBA level during the 2022 Summer League tournament in Las Vegas, where he averaged 5.4 points in five games.

The Rockets will hold their annual Media Day on Monday, Sept. 26. The team will begin training camp on Sept. 27 at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles.

"I am excited," Jae'Sean Tate said. "I think that everyone, especially our fans, will be excited to see the youth and new faces that we have in the building. We have been working really hard throughout the off-season. And I am just excited for the season to start."

Courtesy of Houston Rockets

The Rockets will open their preseason schedule on Sunday, Oct. 2, in a home match against the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets' contest against the Spurs will be the first of two preseason home games, with Houston set to take on the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 7 inside the Toyota Center.

Following back-to-back home games, the Rockets will end their preseason schedule on the road in a game against the Miami Heat (Oct. 10) and Indiana Pacers (Oct. 14).

Houston will begin their 2022-23 campaign against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 19, inside State Farm Arena.

The 2022 preseason will be the first glimpse at the on-court enhancements the Rockets have made through their off-season workout programs.

AT&T SportsNet will broadcast the games against the Raptors and Heat. All four games will be available on the radio broadcast home of the Rockets — SportsTalk 790 KBME and NewsRadio 740 KTRH, as well as in Spanish on TUDN 93.3 FM.

