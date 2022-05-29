Rockets' Christian Wood Drawing Trade Interest Ahead of NBA Draft

According to reports, teams around the league have expressed trade interest in Houston Rockets big man Christian Wood.

HOUSTON — Christian Wood is the most significant enigma the Houston Rockets face entering the off-season. Wood has arguably been the Rockets' best player during the premature stages of a rebuild after averaging 19.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 109 games.

But despite Wood's near all-star production, Houston has only recorded 37 wins over the previous two seasons.

The Rockets are eager to re-established themselves as a respectable team behind their rising young stars in Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. But there is a chance Wood may not be a part of Houston's resurgence.

According to The Athletic, multiple teams have expressed interest in acquiring Wood ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft.

"It’s obvious why teams have been intrigued with Wood in the past — he's a unicorn of a big man," Kelly Iko said. "Wood is talented enough to where the Rockets can’t let him walk without getting assets back if their tenure is headed for an ending."

Wood could still be a cornerstone piece to the Rockets' rebuild, but general manager Rafael Stone must decide whether or not to commit to the versatile big man financially.

Wood has one season left on his current contract. Should Houston not extend or trade their leading scoring before the start of the 2022-23 season, the Rockets will risk losing Wood next off-season during free agency for nothing.

There is a lot the Rockets must consider when determining what to do with Wood. But answers could start falling in place soon, given that the draft is less than a month away.