Christian Wood Reveals Contract Extension Talks With Rockets

Christian Wood's future with the Houston Rockets remains a mystery, but the franchise could be working on a contract extension with the 6-foot-11 big man.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets big man Christian Wood spent Wednesday evening attending his first MLB game. Wood threw the first pitch prior to the start of the Houston Astros home contest against the Seattle Mariners inside Minute Maid Park.

With the 2022 NBA Draft 15 days away, Wood's name has floated around the NBA's rumor mill. But there is a chance Wood could remain in Houston longer than expected.

Wood revealed when speaking to the media that he has had contract talks with the Rockets and expects conversations to continue throughout the summer.

"We have had talks," Wood said. "It's something we can talk about later in the summer, but we will have to see."

Wood is entering the final year of the $41.0 million contract he signed in December of 2020 to join the Rockets as a free agent. After establishing himself as one of the most versatile big men in the league, Wood is on pace to receive a slight increase in his pay.

Wood could be in line to receive a four-year extension with a projected yearly salary of $20.0 million from the Rockets. But According to The Athletic, multiple teams have expressed interest in acquiring Wood ahead of the draft.

Wood has arguably been the Rockets' best player during the premature stages of a rebuild after averaging 19.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 109 games.

But despite Wood's near all-star production, Houston has only recorded 37 wins over the previous two seasons.

While appearing in a career-best 68 games during the 2021-22 campaign, Wood notched 17.9 points on 50.1 percent shooting from the field, to go along with 10.1 rebounds and a block.

