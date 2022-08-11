'Happy To Be Here': Christian Wood Speaks On Trade From Rockets

HOUSTON — Nearly two months after his departure from the Houston Rockets, Christian Wood made his official appearance as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

Thursday afternoon, Wood participated at the Mavs Academy camp, where he spoke to the Dallas media for the first time. Wood said he loves Dallas, as his new home has proven to be a little calmer than Houston. But the 6-foot-9 versatile big man remains focus on winning.

"I am happy to be here," Wood said. "This is a great opportunity for me and for the organization to try and take that next step. I just want to win games. My main objective is to try and get to the finals."

The Rockets made their first significant move of the off-season by sending Wood to the Mavericks in June. Houston received a late first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and several players back in return.

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison said he made the deal to acquire Wood because of his athleticism and fit playing alongside Luka Doncic in the pick-and-roll.

Wood is heading to Dallas on an expiring contract, but Harrison believed Wood was worth the one-year rental risk. The Rockets and Wood held talks about an extension before the trade.

"We don't have a guy who does what he does," Harrison said. "There are several guys in the league that can do what Christian does, but he was a guy we saw we could get. He fits a piece we currently do not have on our roster."

After signing with the Rockets in December of 2020, Wood has established himself as one of the finest big men in the league following a turbulent start to his NBA career.

In a career-best 109 games with the Rockets, Wood averaged 19.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, and a block across 31.4 minutes.

