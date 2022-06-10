Christian Wood Trade: NBA Execs Expect Rockets to ‘Gauge Market’

Whether Wood remains in Houston or not, the Rockets will weigh all of their options.

The NBA Draft is less than two weeks away, and the Houston Rockets, who own picks No. 3 and 17 in the first round, are primed to be very busy night — both with adding new prospects and potentially executing trades as well.

The future of Rockets big man Christian Wood is in question, as rumors have picked up steam in recent weeks. He is entering the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer unless he signs an extension. Given how talented Wood is, the Rockets can’t risk losing him for nothing.

According to a report from The Athletic, Houston is expected to explore all their options this summer when it comes to Wood’s future.

“[Paolo] Banchero’s expected arrival could have a huge impact on the future of Christian Wood, who’s entering the final year of his contract at $14.3 million,” writes Michael Scotto.

“Rival executives who’ve spoken with HoopsHype expect the Rockets to gauge the trade market on Wood’s value this summer. Houston needs to decide if Wood, who turns 27 in September, is going to be a long-term member of the core or be traded for future assets that may align better with Jalen Green and potentially Banchero.”

Although the Rockets will likely shoot for a trade with a higher return if they decide to part ways with Wood, a trade with their I-45 rival Dallas Mavericks could be an interesting option. The Mavs own the No. 26 pick in the draft and have expiring deals to match Wood’s contracts. Dallas also has a young prospect in Josh Green that could potentially be a deal sweetener.

Green is still raw offensively, but he’s the equivalent of the Energizer Bunny on defensive from the moment he steps on the court to the moment he leaves it. Although offense isn’t Green’s strong suit, the Rockets have experienced firsthand what kind of potential Green can have on offense, as the 21-year-old scored 17 points on 6-7 shooting from the field in Houston on Jan. 7.

Stay tuned to Inside The Rockets for all the latest updates as we get closer to the draft.