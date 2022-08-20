Relaunched: Rockets Retain Pinstriped 'City' Jerseys

Move over, New York Yankees ... the Houston Rockets are embracing their pinstriped era once again.

Appearing on The Lager Line podcast, Rockets chief marketing and strategy officer Julian Duncan confirmed that the team will retain its "City" edition uniforms for the 2022-23 season. Houston's design was an amalgamation of their looks from the 1990s, bringing back a navy jersey and shorts with silver pinstripes.

The jersey font resembled the lettering on the bright red and yellow jerseys in which they won their consecutive NBA titles in 1994-95 while the circled logo from those championships was re-colored in navy, red, and silver. That image appeared on the shorts' waistband as well as center court at Toyota Center when the jerseys were worn.

Duncan mentioned that the jerseys were a hit with not only fans but also with their players, making a relaunch inevitable.

"We’re going to bring back the pinstripes from last year because there was such great energy around that uniform. The fans really responded, and just as important, the team absolutely loves them. Josh (Christopher) can’t stop talking about them. He came by the office a couple of weeks ago, and we were just having a conversation. He was like, ‘Hey, are we bringing the pinstripes back next year?’ I was like, ‘Absolutely.’"

Houston is far from the first team to feel nostalgic for the 1990s: the Detroit Pistons announced plans to bring back their teal/equine aesthetic made famous by Grant Hill while the defending champion Golden State Warriors are throwing it back to the uniforms of the "Run TMC" era of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond, and Chris Mullin.

