Rockets Stephen Silas Doesn't Want To Put Limitations On Jabari Smith Jr.

HOUSTON — Jabari Smith Jr. did not leave Las Vegas with any hardware, but his play left coach Stephen Silas astonished.

Shortly after the Houston Rockets took Smith with the No. 3 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Silas spent the night orchestrating a strategy to maximize the potential of his young star.

The game plan Silas began to develop the night of the draft was the start of a scheme that will undergo several modifications ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. But following the NBA's Summer League tournament, Silas realized its best not to put any limitations on Smith.

"I want him to explore his game," Silas told ESPN on June 14. "I do not want to put him in a box. His shooting ability is going to be huge for our group. And mixing him in with the other guys we already have, Jabari will be able to benefit from playing alongside the guys who can make plays for him."

Smith's on-court versatility on both ends gives Silas illimitable possibilities. He stated that Smith is willing to play positions one through three — where Silas and Sam Mitchell joked it's a rare trait to find in today's NBA.

Smith proved in Las Vegas that his best defensive attribute is his ability to defend both on and off the ball. His 7-2 wingspan gives him the upper hand when contesting shots on the perimeter while establishing himself as a reliable rim protector.

He can move his feet well on the perimeter, allowing him to stay with his man when trying to attack downhill.

Smith appeared in all five summer league games, averaging 14.4 points on 37.7 percent shooting from the field, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks.

