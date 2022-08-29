Rockets Join Houston Children’s Charity for Bed Distribution

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets continued their community work Saturday morning with the help of Toyota Center staff. The Rockets teamed up with the Houston Children’s Charity to distribute 200 beds and bedding to children in need as part of the A Better Night’s Sleep program.

The Fertitta Family, Clutch City Foundation and the Rockets also presented a $60,000 check to the Houston Children’s Charity. The funds will allow the organization to purchase additional beds for children.

"There are so many children in need of a bed," administrative director of Houston’s Children’s Charity Nicole Bargoti said. "To have the support like you [the Rockets] and sponsors, we can do it together.

"The feeling of giving to a family knowing that this is something they need, it's a feeling you cannot describe. It touches your heart."

The Rockets generated their donation during a Clutch City Foundation Charity event held at Landry’s Hanger in April entitled — Rockets Runway, Experience.

Houston Children's Charity is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for Greater Houston’s underprivileged, abused, and disabled children.

A Better Night’s Sleep program has provided mattresses, bed frames, sheets, pillows, and blankets to over 25,000 children in need throughout the Houston community.

"We are really excited about this project," Rockets' vice president of community & events Sarah Joseph said. "For us to know we are making a difference in the lives of children is really special to us."

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN