Skip to main content

'I Consider Him a Brother': Rockets Guard Daishen Nix Enjoys Jalen Green's Development

Second-year prospect Daishen Nix has experienced the ongoing growth of Houston Rockets budding star Jalen Green.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

HOUSTON — Friday marked the one-year anniversary since the Houston Rockets took Jalen Green during the 2021 NBA Draft. And it took less than a year for Green to establish himself as the Rockets' budding star of the future.

Green entered the draft as arguably the most promising prospect out of all his peers. A statement he would later fulfill during the final nine games of the regular season by averaging 28.1 points on 48.6/42.7/77.3 shooting splits. 

Green's play to close out his rookie campaign was a testament to his growth. An evolution point guard Daishen Nix experienced since their days playing for the G-League Ignite during the 2021 season.

"Y'all saw what he was able to do towards the end of last season," Nix said during the Rio Grande Valley Vipers' first-ever Basketball Champ Camp in June. "It's been great to see his development. And to be around him is great. I consider him a brother." 

Nix and Green began to develop a relationship during their on-court battles in high school. From prep school to the Rockets, Nix said Green has gotten stronger and taller from their first encounter, which has made him a better player entering his sophomore season. 

Nix credited Green's impressive play down the stretch of his rookie season to his growing confidence.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Green received All-Rookie First Team honors following an impressive freshman season after appearing in 67 games averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

He ranked second among rookies in scoring and was 0.14 points per game shy of the lead. Green hit 157 3-pointers, which is tied for the fourth-most through the first 67 games played by any player in NBA history.

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsF

Bill Russell biography gq may 2020
News

'Everything Was Winning With Him': Former Rockets Coach Mourns Loss of NBA Legend Bill Russell

By Coty Davis23 hours ago
Bill
News

NBA Great Bill Russell Dies At Age 88 | NBA Tracker

By Inside The Rockets StaffJul 31, 2022 1:38 PM EDT
USATSI_18014572
News

Patrick Beverley Displays Support For Rockets Stephen Silas

By Coty DavisJul 30, 2022 9:00 AM EDT
Dwight Howard
News

Rockets Ex Dwight Howard Heading to WWE?

By Riley SheppardJul 29, 2022 5:11 PM EDT
Tari
News

Rockets Rookie Tari Eason Named Drew League Player Of The Week

By Coty DavisJul 29, 2022 3:58 PM EDT
d7d2e7e2aad1440eb73dbd25899487a1
News

Lakers Waiting To Trade For Rockets Eric Gordon

By Coty DavisJul 28, 2022 2:11 PM EDT
USATSI_15732860
News

Could Jaylen Brown Be In Play For Rockets In 2024?

By Coty DavisJul 27, 2022 4:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18005156
News

What Rockets Re-signing Of Bruno Fernando Means For Usman Garuba

By Coty DavisJul 27, 2022 12:41 PM EDT