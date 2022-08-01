'I consider him a brother': Rockets Daishen Nix Enjoys Jalen Green's Development

HOUSTON — Friday marked the one-year anniversary since the Houston Rockets took Jalen Green during the 2021 NBA Draft. And it took less than a year for Green to establish himself as the Rockets' budding star of the future.

Green entered the draft as arguably the most promising prospect out of all his peers. A statement he would later fulfill during the final nine games of the regular season by averaging 28.1 points on 48.6/42.7/77.3 shooting splits.

Green's play to close out his rookie campaign was a testament to his growth. An evolution point guard Daishen Nix experienced since their days playing for the G-League Ignite during the 2021 season.

"Y'all saw what he was able to do towards the end of last season," Nix said during the Rio Grande Valley Vipers' first-ever Basketball Champ Camp in June. "It's been great to see his development. And to be around him is great. I consider him a brother."

Nix and Green began to develop a relationship during their on-court battles in high school. From prep school to the Rockets, Nix said Green has gotten stronger and taller from their first encounter, which has made him a better player entering his sophomore season.

Nix credited Green's impressive play down the stretch of his rookie season to his growing confidence.

Green received All-Rookie First Team honors following an impressive freshman season after appearing in 67 games averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

He ranked second among rookies in scoring and was 0.14 points per game shy of the lead. Green hit 157 3-pointers, which is tied for the fourth-most through the first 67 games played by any player in NBA history.

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsF