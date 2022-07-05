Skip to main content

WATCH: Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. Scores Over Draftmate TyTy Washington

Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. displays his ball-handling ability during the final moments of practice Tuesday afternoon.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets took part in their final practice inside the Toyota Center Tuesday afternoon ahead of the NBA 2K23 Summer League

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston's top overall selection (No. 3 pick) during the NBA draft in June, will highlight the Rockets' summer league roster that features second-year prospect Josh Christopher and Daishen Nix

Smith became one of the league's top prospects entering the draft, given his impressive skill-set as a big man. One of Smith's best on-court attributes is his ability to put the ball on the floor and create scoring opportunities for himself, a move he demonstrated during the final minutes of a team scrimmage. 

After receiving an inbound pass from his teammate, Smith attacked the basket with his left hand to complete an And-1 layup over the top of his draftmate, TyTy Washington.

Smith is joining the Rockets after an impressive freshman campaign with the Auburn Tigers during the 2021-22 NCAA season. He averaged 16.9 points while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 42.0 percent from behind the arc.

The Tigers went 28-6 (15-2 SEC) during the regular season and entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest bracket. Auburn's post-season run came to an end following a 79-61 defeat to the Miami Hurricanes in the second round. 

Smith averaged 15.0 points and 14.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks during Auburn's March Madness appearance.  

Smith will start in the frontcourt when the Rockets open their summer league schedule against the Orlando Magic on July 7. Tip-off is slated for 9 P.M. C.T. 

