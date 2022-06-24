Skip to main content

Rockets Draft C Jabari Smith Jr With No. 3 Pick

Might not have been who most expected, but the Rockets get their guy.

The mystery is over and the Houston Rockets got their guy.

The team selected dynamic 6-10 forward Jabari Smith out of Auburn with the top overall pick in the NBA Draft

Smith, the player widely considered the No. 1 selection, fell to Houston after Paolo Banchero was taken first by the Orlando Magic and Chet Holmgren was taken by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Regarded as the best pure shooter in this year’s class after shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc in his freshman campaign, Smith will be a reliable dish out option for Houston’s playmakers.

“What I love about him is he’s NBA ready to shoot the basketball from deep, in his workout he went 45 for 50 from three,” Turner's Steve Smith said.

In a league that values defensive versatility, Smith’s ability to guard one through four is what stands out the most. He is not always looking for the highlight play, but Smith’s defensive impact goes far beyond the box score.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His 7-1 wingspan and textbook close-out’s makes life miserable for opposing offenses, especially jump-shooters that think they have an open look.

The First-Team All-SEC selection was one of the driving forces of an Auburn defense that ranked in the Top 10 of the country in defensive efficiency.

In 34 games for the Tigers last season, Smith Jr. had 12 multi-steal games to go along with nine multi-block games. That combination of defensive versatility is why he drew comparisons to Memphis Grizzlies Defensive Player of the Year finalist Jaren Jackson Jr.

Now, Smith comes to Houston and is expected to team up in the frontcourt with Alperen Sengun.

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

Riley Sheppard

USATSI_18010929 (1)
News

Rockets Target Paolo Banchero Drafted No. 1 By Magic

By Coty Davis15 minutes ago
eric-gordon-houston-rockets
News

76ers Trying To Land Rockets Eric Gordon In Three-Team Deal

By Coty Davis46 minutes ago
Ky Rockets
News

Nets' Uncertain Future Favorable For Rockets Rebuilding Project

By Coty Davis2 hours ago
Both Paolo
News

How to Watch: Rockets 2022 NBA Draft

By Jeremy Brener9 hours ago
Paolo
News

Could Magic Pick Paolo Banchero, Crush Rockets NBA Draft Dreams?

By Jeremy Brener9 hours ago
960x0
News

Final Rockets Mock Draft: Houston Gets Aggressive With Trade

By Coty Davis10 hours ago
Stone
News

GM Rafael Stone Vows Rockets Will Be Aggressive in NBA Draft

By Coty DavisJun 22, 2022