Rockets Hilariously Impersonate Elon Musk On Twitter Vying For NBA Draft Luck

The outcome of the NBA Draft lottery could significantly influence the Houston Rockets' future as a franchise. They landed the No. 2 overall pick last year — netting them Jalen Green. Adding an impact player to this year's class could make a significant difference.

While the 20-62 record the Rockets finished within 2021-22 was the worst in the NBA, the recent adjustment to lottery odds affords Houston just a 14.0 percent chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick.

There isn't a consensus projection for the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft class. Regardless, there is no shortage of intriguing prospects for the Rockets to choose from if they were awarded the top selection. The most common names to go top three in the draft order include Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith, and Paolo Banchero.

Even before changes to the lottery odds, there's been no shortage of instances where the team with the best chances to land the No. 1 overall pick end up sliding a few spots. Now, there's just a greater chance of that occurring in order to deter tanking.

Along with the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, the Rockets share a 14.0 percent chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick as well as having 52.1 percent odds of receiving a top-four pick. Teams like the Oklahoma City (12.5 percent) and Indiana Pacers (10.5 percent) each have odds for the No. 1 overall selection exceeding ten percent.