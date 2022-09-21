Trade Scenario: Rockets Send Eric Gordon to Miami Heat

Could the Houston Rockets be better off without the oldest and longest-tenured player on their roster?

Bleacher Report seems to think so.

The site proposed a potential trade scenario that would involve the Rockets with the Miami Heat, bringing shooting and draft stock to Houston in return for the 33-year-old Eric Gordon.

Here's the hypothetical trade proposal:

Rockets get:

- Duncan Robinson

- 2023 lottery-protected first-round pick

Heat get:

- Eric Gordon

By sending Gordon to Miami, the Rockets would be able to unload the 20.9 million in non-guaranteed money he could be owed in the 2023-24 season while having the Heat take on the $19.5 million owed this upcoming season.

Gordon is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 and it's unlikely that the Rockets would bring him back. In return, the Rockets could add an elite 3-point shooter in Robinson to an already young roster while securing a valuable first-round pick.

However, it's also understandable to see why the Heat would not want to give up a first-round pick and a 3-point threat in Robinson.

Despite Robinson's defensive struggles and limited offensive upside outside of his catch-and-shoot ability, he still has the tendency to catch fire and could be a valuable depth piece for the contending Heat.

Gordon would provide an additional veteran presence on an already experienced Miami squad, but the team would need to have some booming confidence in his continued offensive ability to include a first-round pick in a potential trade.

