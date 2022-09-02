ESPN Underestimates Rockets Rookie In Offseason Survey

HOUSTON — The chip on Jabari Smith's shoulders has grown. Despite entering the 2022 NBA Draft as a projected no. 1 overall pick, coaches and scouts around the league continues to underestimate Smith.

The latest misjudgment of the Houston Rockets rookie came amidst a league survey completed by ESPN. The poll featured a combination of coaches, scouts and executives who shared their beliefs on the most important offseason moves and what lies ahead of the 2022-23 season.

ESPN did not vote on which player could win the 2023 Rookie of the Year award. But the 15 panelists did share their thoughts on which rookie will be the best player in five years.

Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren obtained six votes apiece, while Jaden Ivey received two.

Keegan Murray received one vote after his impressive showcase during the 2022 Summer League tournament in Las Vegas. He averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in four summer league games.

Smith did not receive a single vote.

It's too early to debate which rookie will be the best player within the next five years, but to not give one vote to the no. 3 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft is insane.

Smith's work ethic will cause ESPN's offseason survey to age poorly, which has already begun.

The 15 panelists believed All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell was headed to the New York Knicks following a trade from the Utah Jazz. Wednesday afternoon, the Jazz sent Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a massive trade.

