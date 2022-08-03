Four The Fans: Rockets Jalen Green Celebrates New Number With Fans

HOUSTON — After the Houston Rockets drafted Jalen Green during the 2021 NBA Draft, he yawned to return to his original jersey number.

"Yeah, I’m for sure [doing it]," Green said when asked about changing his jersey number following the end of his rookie season on April 11. "I need my number back for sure."

The No. 4 has been Green's jersey number since his high school days playing for San Joaquin Memorial and lone season with the G League Ignite. He had to wear No. 0 during his first season with the Rockets due to the number already occupied by Danuel House.

House did not grant Green his number due to its sentimental meaning. In July, the Rockets announced via Twitter that Green had changed his number from zero to four ahead of his sophomore season.

One month later, Green celebrated the milestone alongside fans during a meet and greet. The first 75 fans who purchased an item inside the Rockets Team Shop had a chance to receive an autograph from Green Tuesday afternoon.

The 2022 off-season has been a period of re-branding for Green. He joined the East Asia Super League to take a new ambassadorial role. Green then participated in the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Show in Paris.

But on the court, Green received All-Rookie First Team honors following an impressive freshman season with the Rockets. He appeared in 67 games and averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

