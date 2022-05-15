Warriors Trade For Rockets Center Christian Wood? Here's How It Could Happen

The Warriors could be interested in the Rockets center.

The Golden State Warriors are set to play in their sixth Conference Finals in eight years later this week, but they could be busy on the trade chatter this offseason.

And the Houston Rockets could be one of their first calls.

In a proposed trade from Bleacher Report, the Warriors would acquire Wood in exchange for James Wiseman and Moses Moody.

Wood is a likely candidate to be traded this offseason. With one year left on his current deal, the Rockets would want to get some value for him before likely letting him walk in free agency next offseason.

The Warriors, despite their success, could use some size in the frontcourt, and Wood provides that. In exchange, the Warriors would send the Rockets two young players who aren't currently in the playoff rotation.

Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has struggled at the beginning of his career. He played in just 39 of 72 games in his rookie year and hasn't played since April 2021.

Moody, the No. 14 overall pick in last year's draft, played in 52 games this season but mostly in garbage time. He's averaged 4.4 points per game.

Wiseman and Moody would both be low-risk, high-reward options for the Rockets as a team simply looking for young talent to add to the roster. While both players come with risk, they add to the Rockets' overall potential as the team tries to build around Jalen Green and the team's top-5 draft pick.