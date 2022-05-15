Skip to main content

Warriors Trade For Rockets Center Christian Wood? Here's How It Could Happen

The Warriors could be interested in the Rockets center.

The Golden State Warriors are set to play in their sixth Conference Finals in eight years later this week, but they could be busy on the trade chatter this offseason.

And the Houston Rockets could be one of their first calls.

Christian Wood, Houston Rockets

Christian Wood

Christian Wood, Houston Rockets

Christian Wood

Christian Wood, Houston Rockets

Christian Wood

In a proposed trade from Bleacher Report, the Warriors would acquire Wood in exchange for James Wiseman and Moses Moody.

Wood is a likely candidate to be traded this offseason. With one year left on his current deal, the Rockets would want to get some value for him before likely letting him walk in free agency next offseason.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Warriors, despite their success, could use some size in the frontcourt, and Wood provides that. In exchange, the Warriors would send the Rockets two young players who aren't currently in the playoff rotation.

Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has struggled at the beginning of his career. He played in just 39 of 72 games in his rookie year and hasn't played since April 2021.

Moody, the No. 14 overall pick in last year's draft, played in 52 games this season but mostly in garbage time. He's averaged 4.4 points per game.

USATSI_18104094

Moses Moody

USATSI_15879566

James Wiseman

USATSI_15879253

James Wiseman

Wiseman and Moody would both be low-risk, high-reward options for the Rockets as a team simply looking for young talent to add to the roster. While both players come with risk, they add to the Rockets' overall potential as the team tries to build around Jalen Green and the team's top-5 draft pick.

Charles-Barkley-and-Paolo-Banchero-1024x576
News

Charles Barkley Top 3 Prospects for Rockets in NBA Draft

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
AP
News

Rockets' Alperen Sengun Applauds Nikola Jokic For Second Consecutive MVP

By Coty DavisMay 14, 2022
USATSI_17172192
News

Rockets Jalen Green Annoyed at Watching NBA Playoffs From Home, Ready to 'Lock In'

By Matt GalatzanMay 13, 2022
john-wall-dribbles
News

John Wall To Sign With Clippers Following Rockets Buy-Out?

By Matt GalatzanMay 13, 2022
Silas 5
News

Stephen Silas Appreciative For Rockets In Attendance For Early Off-Season Workouts

By Coty DavisMay 13, 2022
Community 2
News

Rockets, Memorial Hermann Unveils Renovations at Moody Community Center

By Coty DavisMay 13, 2022
USATSI_18010965
News

Rockets 2-Round Mock Draft: A Duke Reunion In Houston?

By Matt GalatzanMay 12, 2022
gerald-green-houston-rockets
News

Former Rockets Fan Favorite Signs With BIG3

By Jeremy BrenerMay 12, 2022