Former Rockets Guard Iman Shumpert Arrested at Airport with Drugs, Gun-Related Items

Former Houston Rockets guard Iman Shumpert was arrested for being in possession of what is being called a "sizeable" amount of marijuana, along with some weapon-related items, in his backpack at the DFW Airport.

According to the police report via TMZ, officers responded to a potential drug violation call on Saturday afternoon when TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with marijuana, which turned out to be 6.12 ounces in weight.

Additionally, Shumpert had in his possession, per TMZ, "a Glock magazine and 14 9mm rounds in his bag'' as he was set to board a Delta flight to Los Angeles.

Shumpert told police that he was traveling to see his daughter, but instead, the 2016 NBA champion was put in handcuffs and transported to the airport jail without incident.

TMZ says the charge is classified as a "State Jail Felony,'' which means Shumpert could face up to two years behind bars and a $10,000 fine if he is convicted.

The 6-5 Shumpert was the No. 17 pick overall in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Georgia Tech. He played four years with the New York Knicks before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he was a part-time starter on a LeBron James-led team that qualified for the NBA Finals in four straight years.

In 2019, Shumpert was traded to the Rockets for the stretch run and was part of the team's playoff rotation.

Shumpert last played in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets in 2020-21, and in his decade-long career, he averaged 7.2 points per game.