Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Wants Jabari Smith Jr. to Explore Full Potential

Already a defensive star, Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas wants to utilize Jabari Smith Jr.'s full potential on both ends of the court.
HOUSTON — Shortly after the Houston Rockets took Jabari Smith Jr. with the No. 3 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, coach Stephen Silas spent the night orchestrating a game plan to maximize the potential of his young star.

During a five-game schedule during the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League tournament, Smith had a modest performance on the offensive side of the ball. But his play on defense gave the Rockets a sense of excitement.

"I want him to explore his game," Silas told ESPN. "I do not want to put him in a box. His shooting ability is going to be huge for our group. And mixing him in with the other guys we already have, Jabari will be able to benefit from playing alongside the guys who can make plays for him."

The game plan Silas began to develop the night of the draft was the start of a scheme that will undergo several changes ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. But following summer league play, Silas realized its best not to put any limitations on Smith.

Smith's on-court versatility on both ends gives Silas unlimited possibilities. He stated that Smith is willing to play positions one through three — where Silas and Sam Mitchell joked it's a rare characteristic to find in today's NBA.

Smith proved in Las Vegas that his best defensive attribute is his ability to defend both on and off the ball. His 7-2 wingspan gives him the upper hand when contesting shots on the perimeter while establishing himself as a reliable rim protector.

He can move his feet well on the perimeter, allowing him to stay with his man when trying to attack downhill. Smith appeared in all five summer league games, averaging 14.4 points on 37.7 percent shooting from the field, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks.

