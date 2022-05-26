Rockets Consulting Star Jalen Green on Draft Pick Decision
The Houston Rockets shot-callers have some big decisions facing them next month when the 2022 NBA Draft kicks off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
However, it appears that Rockets GM Rafael Stone, owner Tilman Fertitta, and coach Steve Silas won't be the only ones with decision-making capabilities on Draft Night.
During his recent appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast, Green was asked if he would be consulted when the Rockets make their selection at No. 3.
And according to Green, he has had some input in the process.
“I got asked,” Green told Simmons. “They checked with me, for sure. We have the third overall pick. There are three great players. Let’s build. Come on.”
The next logical question is? What did Green tell his GM and coach? While he didn't go into detail about his preferences, it doesn't take a lot of guessing to figure out who those three choices would be.
Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Auburn’s Jabari Smith have been the favorites for the top spot in most mock drafts.
Meanwhile, Duke’s Paolo Banchero has been most connected with the Rockets throughout the process and has already met with the franchise.
He has also been thought of as both 'a natural fit' for the Rockets as well as 'the most NBA-ready' player in the draft but multiple pundits.
No matter who the Rockets choose, however, Green is excited about the process of building a championship roster from the ground up in Houston.
“I like the home-grown stuff,” Green told Simmons. “Chemistry, everybody playing together, knowing their roles. Stuff like that.”
