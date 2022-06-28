John Wall Plans To Sign With Clippers Following Rockets Buyout

HOUSTON — Nearly two weeks following the departure of Christian Wood, the Houston Rockets made their second significant move of the off-season. According to Yahoo Sports, the Rockets and veteran point guard John Wall have agreed to a buyout.

With Wall ending his two-year tenure in Houston, the former five-time All-Star will become an unrestricted free agent. NBA free agency will begin on Friday, July 1. Per ESPN, Wall intends to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers.

The two respective parties agreed to part ways before the 2021-22 campaign, but the Rockets failed to find a trade partner.

"I think there is a real market for John," general manager Rafael Stone said on April 11. "I think we will find a deal that will work for both him and us. If one doesn't materialize, we will cross that bridge if one doesn't occur. But that is something he is not focused on. And it is something I am not focused on at this time either."

Injuries robbed Wall of the player he was at the time he signed his max deal in 2017 with the Washington Wizards. But he can still play a vital role on a contending team if given the opportunity.

In 2021, Wall appeared in 40 games and averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the 17-55 Rockets. Wall proved he still had something left in the tank during his lone season playing for the Rockets after a two-year hiatus.

