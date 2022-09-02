ESPN Personality Apologizes to Ex-Rockets point guard John Wall

HOUSTON — Former Houston Rockets guard John Wall recently opened up about his life struggles during a foundation event with the Salvation Army on Monday. During his event, Wall revealed that he contemplated committing suicide due to injuries and losing both his mom and grandmother in the midst of COVID.

The revelation Wall made public resulted in fans and media members feeling remorseful about statements they have made about the former All-Star point guard over the past year.

One media personnel member who has issued an apology is ESPN personality and First Take host Stephen A. Smith.

"When I heard this story, I cannot wait to see him," Smith said. "People like myself owe that man an apology. We didn't know. That's not to say that anything was said about him cruelly. But the fact of the matter is it's just a reminder that you never know what people are going through. I really did not know any of this."

Smith, who lost his mother in 2017 due to cancer, shared that he understood Wall's pain about losing a loved one. Over the past year, Smith made a mockery of Wall after he decided not to play for the Rockets during the entire 2021-22 campaign — similar to the general public.

Wall signed a two-year contract to join the Los Angeles Clippers in July following a buyout with the Rockets.

In 2021, Wall appeared in 40 games and averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the 17-55 Rockets. Wall proved he still had something left in the tank during his lone season playing for the Rockets after a two-year hiatus.

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN