Rockets Josh Christopher Throws Honorary First Pitch At Astros

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets second-year prospect Josh Christopher has spent most of the off-season enhancing his game.

But Thursday afternoon, Christopher took a break from his off-season workout to participate in the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers game at Minute Maid Park.

Christopher said his lone baseball experience took place in the front yard of his childhood home playing with his dad and brother.

"I had a bat and I had gloves," Christopher said. "We used to hit the ball to the other side of the street. So I am excited about this for sure."

Christopher described his honorary first pitch experience as a blessing. He took to the mound and completed a near-perfect pitch to the strike zone.

Despite an encouraging rookie campaign, Christopher's performance during the 2022 NBA Summer League Tournament in Las Vegas gave fans promise ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. According to Fox 26 Houston, Christopher said he was a "first-class athlete."

Through three games inside the Thomas & Mack Center, Christopher has averaged 19.6 points. A hip injury prematurely ended Christopher's summer league play in July.

The Astros granted Christopher a great experience with a 7-3 victory over the Texas Rangers. With the win, the Astros improved to 72-41 on the season while standing atop the American League.

