Houston’s Limitations Clear After Tough Five-Game Stretch
The Houston Rockets faced some tough tests during their five-game homestand against some of the best teams in the league. They finished the test with varied results, winning just two of their five tries, starting with a heart-snatching loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Houston showed flashes in their wins, but the team saw firsthand what they lacked in matchups with other winning teams.
Houston's loss to Minnesota showcased both versions of the Rockets. They played over 40 minutes of high-quality basketball and built a double-digit lead over one of last season's Western Conference Finalists. The final few minutes ultimately decided the game after a fiery run by the Timberwolves to march back. Minnesota earned a chance for Anthony Edwards to ice the game on a go-ahead three-pointer.
Houston's following game against the Miami Heat again showed both sides of the coin for the team's quality of play. The Rockets played a solid third quarter and pushed the lead to double digits after a tight first half. Houston allowed the lead to crumble before the end of the third and let the game get away in the fourth. The Rockets' frustration and lack of energy at the end may have contributed to the explosive ending that saw Amen Thompson get tossed for two games.
The Rockets rebounded with a victory against a Dallas Mavericks team playing without Luka Doncic. Houston saw a balanced scoring effort led by Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, with 23 and 22 points, respectively. Cam Whitmore had a big game as well with 18 points. Dillon Brooks added 19 points, and the Rockets held on to a double-digit lead for the first time in the home stretch. Missing Doncic hurts the Mavs, but Houston held Kyrie Irving to 16 points in a low-volume shooting night.
The Rockets were outmatched in every way against last year's champions, the Boston Celtics.
Boston showed why it's still one of the best teams in the league and dominated on both sides of the ball. The Celtics were also missing last year's NBA Finals MVP, Jalen Brown. The Rockets showed that while they are much improved this season, they aren't quite at the level of true championship contenders.
Jalen Green had a strong game offensively despite the lopsided score. He also showcased some defensive ability using his athleticism. Green changes the team's offense when his offense is clicking.
Green's offensive game showed up in back-to-back games with another big scoring performance against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Rockets needed every one of Green's points in a game that went down to the wire. He showed his full repertoire offensively, hitting three-pointers, mid-range, and scoring at the rim. Amen Thompson showed up as the second-leading scorer for Houston. His athleticism and speed make him a lethal lob threat and slasher. He and Green make for an athletic pairing, and the Rockets seem to play faster with those two on the floor.
At a certain point, lineups can only do so much to help a team. Players have to make plays if they want to win. Houston has players that can make things happen and impact winning. Whether they can do it consistently isn't certain, and it's another of several elements that hold Houston back from reaching the NBA's upper echelon.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.