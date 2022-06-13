Rockets Want Draft Compensation For John Wall Lakers Trade

If the Lakers want to get their hands on John Wall, they will have to send the Rockets draft compensation in return

The Houston Rockets came close to trading point guard John Wall during the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 10.

The deal, which would have seen the Rockets sending Wall to the Los Angeles Lakers for Russell Westbrook, ultimately fell apart, due to the Lakers' unwillingness to attach a future first-round pick in the trade.

That deal is apparently on the table yet again as well.

But according to NBA insider Marc Stein, that is still very much a requirement for the Rockets if any sort of deal with the Lakers is to go forward.

Regarding the long-running idea that Westbrook could be swapped again for Houston’s John Wall, since both would be making near-identical $47 million salaries next season, one source briefed on the situation told me this week that Houston’s interest has always been predicated on the Lakers including draft compensation to sweeten the deal, which L.A. steadfastly refuses to do.

Injuries have robbed Wall of the player he was at the time he signed his max deal in 2017 with the Washington Wizards. But he can still play a vital role on a contending team if given the opportunity.

In 2021 Wall appeared in 40 games and averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the 17-55 Rockets. After a two-year hiatus, Wall proved he still had something left in the tank.

However, Rockets GM Rafael Stone assured the relationship between Wall and the Rockets remains strong while a resolution to his future resides in limbo.

"I love John — I say that every time because I do," Stone said earlier this spring. "We will continue to work together as we have before. And I am very appreciative of him."

