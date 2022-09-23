Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Chicago Bulls

HOUSTON — The Chicago Bulls had an impressive start to the 2021-22 season. They began the year standing at the top of the eastern conference with a 27-13 record, but a 138-96 defeat to the Golden State Warriors changed the Bulls' projection.

Not only would a loss to the Warriors result in the team finishing the year with a 19-23 record but the Bulls were hampered by injuries with the loss of Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball.

Lavine, who left the game with a knee injury early in the first quarter, came back to finish the year averaging 24.4 points per game. But The Bulls never saw the return of Ball, who sustained a meniscus tear during the game and missed the rest of the season.

Despite not playing since mid-January, Ball will not be ready for the start of the new year. Ball underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks, as announced by the team on Wednesday.

The loss of Ball sent the Bulls into turmoil, which could result in Chicago having a slow start to the season. Will the Houston Rockets be able to take advantage of a potentially slow start in hopes of defeating the Bulls next season?

Key additions: Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic and Dalen Terry.

Key subtractions: Troy Brown, Jr. and Tristan Thompson

2021-22 season series: Rockets 1, Chicago1

2022-23 season matchups: Dec. 26 (Away) and Mar. 11 (Home)

