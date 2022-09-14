Skip to main content
Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Washington Wizards

Could the Houston Rockets face another Washington Wizards team that features All-Star guard Bradley Beal as a one-man band?

HOUSTON — Bradley Beal is the epitome of a great talent wasting his prime on an inadequate team. Outside of his lone season playing alongside Russell Westbrook during the 2020-21 campaign, Beal has been a one-man show with the Washington Wizards since 2019. 

He has averaged 29.0 points over the previous three seasons, which has resulted in Washington failing to win over 35 games. 

Last season, the Wizards posted their best record in three years with a 35-47 record. And ironically, it came with Beal missing half of the year due to season-ending surgery on his left wrist. 

Beal's nagging injury limited him to 40 games while averaging 23.2 points on a career-low 30.0 percent shooting from behind the arc.

The Wizards won seven out of the 17 games newly acquired big man Kristaps Porziņģis played following a trade from Dallas, where he averaged 22.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. 

With two years left on his current contract, the Wizards are hoping the paring of Beal and Porziņģis is enough to get Washington back to relevancy. Particularly a team that does not lose their two-game regular season series to the Houston Rockets during the 2022-23 campaign.

Key additions: Will Barton, Johnny Davis and Taj Gibson

Key subtractions: Thomas Bryant, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Tomas Satoransky and Ish Smith

2021-22 season series: Rockets 2, Wizards 0

2022-23 season matchups: Jan. 25 (Home) and Apr. 9 (Away)

