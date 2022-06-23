Could Magic Pick Paolo Banchero, Crush Rockets NBA Draft Dreams?

Overnight, Banchero became the odds-on favorite to be selected first.

With just hours before the NBA Draft, the drama surrounding Paolo Banchero is heating up.

Earlier this week, multiple sportsbooks were increasing the odds for Banchero to become the top pick.

Overnight, Banchero became the odds-on favorite to be selected first by a couple of sportsbooks, including Caesar's, PointsBet, FanDuel and DraftKings ... but that doesn't mean the Orlando Magic will take him.

There have been rumors that a trade could take place between the Magic and the Houston Rockets, who hold the No. 3 pick and the strongest interest in Banchero.

The Magic could take him No. 1 over Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith, but that appears unlikely considering Banchero has been rumored to have pushed back his predraft workout with Orlando multiple times and there was no confirmed workout between Banchero and the team.

If Banchero is the No. 1 pick, it would certainly be a surprise considering many thought it was a two-horse race between Holmgren and Smith since the Magic was gifted the pick back on May 17.

In 36 career games with the Duke Blue Devils, Banchero averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals. Banchero took home ACC Rookie of the Year and First-Team All-ACC honors following his lone campaign at Duke.

So no matter who takes Banchero in tonight's draft, and whether he goes first, second or third, a team in the top-3 is getting a player with a ton of upside to build the foundation in a rebuilding scenario.

