Skip to main content

Could Magic Pick Paolo Banchero, Crush Rockets NBA Draft Dreams?

Overnight, Banchero became the odds-on favorite to be selected first.

With just hours before the NBA Draft, the drama surrounding Paolo Banchero is heating up.

Earlier this week, multiple sportsbooks were increasing the odds for Banchero to become the top pick.

Overnight, Banchero became the odds-on favorite to be selected first by a couple of sportsbooks, including Caesar's, PointsBet, FanDuel and DraftKings ... but that doesn't mean the Orlando Magic will take him.

There have been rumors that a trade could take place between the Magic and the Houston Rockets, who hold the No. 3 pick and the strongest interest in Banchero.

The Magic could take him No. 1 over Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith, but that appears unlikely considering Banchero has been rumored to have pushed back his predraft workout with Orlando multiple times and there was no confirmed workout between Banchero and the team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If Banchero is the No. 1 pick, it would certainly be a surprise considering many thought it was a two-horse race between Holmgren and Smith since the Magic was gifted the pick back on May 17.

In 36 career games with the Duke Blue Devils, Banchero averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals. Banchero took home ACC Rookie of the Year and First-Team All-ACC honors following his lone campaign at Duke.

So no matter who takes Banchero in tonight's draft, and whether he goes first, second or third, a team in the top-3 is getting a player with a ton of upside to build the foundation in a rebuilding scenario.

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

960x0
News

Final Rockets Mock Draft: Houston Gets Aggressive With Trade

By Coty Davis1 hour ago
Stone
News

GM Rafael Stone Vows Rockets Will Be Aggressive in NBA Draft

By Coty DavisJun 22, 2022
eric-gordon-houston-rockets
News

76ers Offer No. 23 Pick to Rockets For Eric Gordon: Trade Report

By Matt GalatzanJun 21, 2022
USATSI_17993601
News

Rockets' Rafael Stone Calls Kenyon Martin Jr. One of His 'Favorite NBA players Ever'

By Coty DavisJun 21, 2022
LSU Draft
News

Rockets Have 'Incoming Calls' For No. 17 Pick In NBA Draft

By Matt GalatzanJun 21, 2022
Wall
News

Rockets John Wall To Exercise Player Option For 2022-23 Campaign

By Inside The Rockets StaffJun 21, 2022
Paolo
News

Rockets Trade With Magic? Here's Why It Should Happen

By Jeremy BrenerJun 21, 2022
USATSI_18015581
News

Report: Daishen Nix Intends To Play Summer League For Rockets

By Coty DavisJun 21, 2022