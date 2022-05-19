Skip to main content

'Natural Fit'? ESPN Analysts Believe It Would Be 'Hard to Pass On' Paolo Banchero for Rockets

"Watching Banchero push in transition and Jalen Green catching lobs, that’s exciting. It’d be really, really hard to pass on that," says ESPN

On Tuesday night, the Houston Rockets left the stage at the NBA Lottery a little disappointed after being passed up for the No. 1 pick not once, but twice. 

First by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who landed at No. 2, and next by the Orlando Magic, who ultimately took home the No. 1 prize. 

However, thanks to the needs of the teams in front of them, most experts believe the Rockets still have a very good chance to get their guy in Duke Blue Devils forward, Paolo Banchero.

And according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Mike Schmitz, Banchero would be a 'natural fit' in the Rockets system.

USATSI_18010895
USATSI_18011136
USATSI_18011213

“I can see Paolo (Banchero) being a natural fit,” Woj said on the podcast. “It fits where they are, positionally. Jalen Green is going to have the ball in his hands, and you can see Paolo complimenting him.”

Given how a number of mock drafts have looked in recent weeks, there’s a very good chance the Rockets could end up selecting Paolo Banchero with the No. 3 pick.

Banchero was the best player on a Duke team that made its first Final Four in seven years, the longest drought of Coach Mike Krzyzewski's career before he retired at season's end.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He averaged 17.2 points per game to go with 7.8 rebounds in his lone season with the Blue Devils before declaring for the draft, and he's projected to be one of the first three players to be selected in this year's draft.

“Banchero is such a talent," Schmitz added. "You can add a guy who was a potential No. 1 pick at times this year. Watching Banchero push in transition and Jalen Green catching lobs, that’s exciting. It’d be really, really hard to pass on that.”

One way or another, we will see who the Rockets end up with when the draft officially goes down on June 23.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
News

Rockets' Jalen Green Address Simmons' Take Following First-Team Rookie Honors

By Coty Davis8 hours ago
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
News

Rockets' Jalen Green Named NBA All-Rookie First Team

By Coty Davis21 hours ago
USATSI_18011213
News

Dick Vitale Says This Rockets Target Is Most NBA-Ready Draft Prospect

By Matt Galatzan23 hours ago
2f74e82e199040aa98108f8e18d57a34
News

NBA Analyst to Draft Prospects: ‘You Don’t Want Houston Rockets’

By Coty DavisMay 18, 2022
FSDeVEqX0AMkscm
News

NBA Draft: League Has Consensus on Top 2, Rockets Pick Falls In Their Lap at No. 3? - ESPN

By Jeremy BrenerMay 18, 2022
Rafael-Stone-Presser-e1604612190421
News

Rockets GM Rafael Stone Open To Trading No. 3 Pick At Right Price

By Coty DavisMay 18, 2022
Paolo Banchero, NBA Draft
News

ESPN Has the Rockets Going Big With the No. 3 Pick

By Matt GalatzanMay 18, 2022
12336035540
News

GM Rafael Stone Believes Rockets Are In Great State With No. 3 Pick

By Coty DavisMay 17, 2022