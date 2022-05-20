Skip to main content

Draft Target Paolo Banchero Has Rockets Legend in All-Time Starting 5

Paolo Banchero has high praise for a Rockets Legend

The Houston Rockets and Duke's Paolo Banchero look to be a great match for one another in the upcoming NBA Draft next month. 

Many believe that Banchero would be a 'natural fit' in Stephen Silas' alongside Jalen Green. 

However, it's not just the Rockets system that might have Banchero intrigued by the prospect of heading to Houston. 

USATSI_18010895
USATSI_18011136
USATSI_18011213

Earlier this week, the high-flying forward released his all-time starting five, and listed Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon as his No. 1 center. 

Alongside Olajuwon, Banchero also had LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant as his starters. 

So could Banchero end up playing for the same franchise as one of his favorite players?

Given how a number of mock drafts have looked in recent weeks, there’s a very good chance the Rockets could end up selecting him with the No. 3 pick.

Banchero was the best player on a Duke team that made its first Final Four in seven years, the longest drought of Coach Mike Krzyzewski's career before he retired at season's end.

He averaged 17.2 points per game to go with 7.8 rebounds in his lone season with the Blue Devils before declaring for the draft, and he's projected to be one of the first three players to be selected in this year's draft.

He is also thought to be arguably the best fit in the draft for the Rockets, with his game complimenting both Silas' system and Green's playstyle as well as any other lottery prospect. 

However, there is a distinct chance Orlando or Oklahoma City could see his scoring ability, athleticism and potential as too difficult of an asset to pass up. 

One way or another, we will see who the Rockets end up with when the draft officially goes down on June 23.

