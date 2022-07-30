Skip to main content

Patrick Beverley Displays Support For Rockets Stephen Silas

Patrick Beverley displays his support for Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas.
HOUSTON — Patrick Beverley has been one of the NBA's best defensive players for nearly a decade and is forever grateful to one franchise — the Houston Rockets.

The Los Angeles Lakers made Beverley a second-round pick during the 2009 NBA Draft, but the Rockets gave him his first NBA opportunity. He signed with the organization in 2013 — where he spent five seasons establishing himself as a defensive juggernaut.

Beverley hasn't played for the Rockets since the spring of 2017. But Houston's former point guard has kept a close eye on the franchise and coach Stephen Silas.

"I know he’s trying to do his best," Beverley told Fox 26 Houston on Wednesday. "He was put in a tough situation in the Western Conference with such a young team that’s trying to be competitive."

Silas has had a rough two seasons since taking over for Mike D'Antoni ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. The Rockets initiated a rebuild following Silas' hiring, which has resulted in the second-generation head coach registering a 37-117 coaching record to begin his career. 

But despite the early failures, Silas has earned the respect of his peers and players from around the league.

"They’re headed in the right direction," Beverley said. "He’s not giving up. They’re playing extremely hard. They’re playing fast. And they’re playing a good brand of basketball."

Beverley played under three coaches with the Rockets in D'Antoni, J.B. Bickerstaff and Kevin McHale. Before being included in the trade that landed Houston Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017, Beverley made the post-season each year as a member of the Rockets. 

In July, the Minnesota Timberwolves included Beverley in a trade package that sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz will mark Beverley's third team following his jettison from the Rockets. 

