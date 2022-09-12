Skip to main content
Patriot Day: Rockets Show Appreciation For Houston's First Responders

Coty M. Davis, FanNation

In honor of the sacrifices made by first responders on Sept. 11, the Houston Rockets showed their appreciation to Houston's police, fire, and military personnel in honor of Patriot Day.

HOUSTON — The Fertitta Family, Houston Rockets and Toyota teamed up Monday morning to show their appreciation for first responders in honor of Patriot Day, which marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.  

As part of a companywide Day of service, Rockets and Toyota Center staff visited each Houston area police and fire department to distribute memorabilia and ticket vouchers for an upcoming game this season

"Every year, the Rockets, with the support of Tilman and his family, has taken this day to provide a day of service," president of business operations Gretchen Sheirr said. "We wear Houston across the front of our jersey — we represent the city every time our team steps onto the court. We could not do that without the support of our police and firemen. It's a commitment that we show to our community and fans."  

Gretchen, General manager Rafael Stone, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jae’Sean Tate visited Houston Fire Station 8 and Houston Police Department South Central Division during the event. 

The Toyota Center, the Fertitta Family, Rockets, and Toyota held a luncheon for first responders and military members. Head Coach Stephen Silas, Matt Bullard, Mario Elie, Elvin Hayes, and Calvin Murphy were in attendance.

"It was a pleasure to meet all of these guys, and I cannot thank them enough for what they do," Porter said. "The way kids look at us as superheroes — these guys are the real superheroes. It's just a blessing to have this opportunity."

