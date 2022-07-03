76ers Actively Pursuing Trade of Rockets Eric Gordon

Could the Rockets veteran be reunited with Daryl Morey in Philadelphia?

The Houston Rockets are amidst a major rebuild and actively pursuing ways to improve their future.

Over the last month, they have made major headway in that area, moving Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, and adding three substantial talents to their young core through last month's NBA Draft.

The Rockets also recently agreed to a buyout of veteran point guard John Wall, who recently agreed to a two-year deal with the Clippers.

Now, it appears as though the next piece of the puzzle to move, could be longtime Houston guard Eric Gordon, with the Rockets and 76ers reported to be in 'active' for the veteran shooter.

The team is reportedly searching for either draft capital or a young player in return for Gordon, who is entering the third year of a four-year $75 million deal. Gordon is set to make $19.6 million in 2022-23 and $20.9 million in 2023-24.

Gordon began his career with the Rockets in 2016 when he signed with the franchise in July. After five modest seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, Gordon instantly revamped his career with the Rockets.

He excelled in his role emerging as Houston's Sixth Man, where he averaged 16.2 points in 75 games during the 2016-17 season. Gordon helped the Rockets win 55 games, which awarded him Sixth Man of the year honors in his first season.

Over the next five years, Gordon played several different roles in Houston. But his most significant role over the previous two seasons came by providing the Rockets with a veteran leader during the premature stages of the franchise's rebuild.

His leadership is the reason coach Stephen and Kevin Porter Jr. were relieved that Houston decided not to trade Gordon at the trade deadline in February.

"Eric Gordon is a really good vet and was an important part of our team this year," Silas said during the Rockets exit interviews in April. "He does everything the right way. When he plays, the players loves it. He is someone these young guys really look towards for leadership."

Gordon appeared in 332 games for the Rockets averaging 16.1 points shooting 41.9 percent from the field, 36.1 percent from behind the arc.