Rockets To Play Four National Televised Games Next Season

HOUSTON — The NBA is slowly releasing details about the 2022-23 schedule, and only four Houston Rockets games are known to the public. According to The Athletic, the Rockets will host four national televised games next season, three on NBA TV and one on ESPN.

Nov. 12 will mark the Rockets' first national televised game during a southwest division showdown against the New Orleans Pelicans inside the Smoothie King Arena. The Rockets will be featured on NBA TV again on Nov. 26 in a home match against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Houston will return to the national spotlight on Jan. 11 in a road game against the Sacramento Kings on ESPN. The Rockets' final national televised game will take place on Jan. 16 against the Los Angeles Lakers on NBA TV.

The Rockets' four nationally televised games surpassed last season total. Houston's lone nationally televised game took place amid a 112-104 defeat to the Detroit Pistons in November. Jalen Green scored a team-best 23 points in his first NBA match against Cade Cunningham, who scored 20 in the win.

The NBA announced Tuesday morning that the league will hold its annual schedule announcement on Wednesday Aug. 17, at 2 p.m. ct.

According to The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors will host the Lakers on Oct. 18 inside The Chase Arena.

The opening night game between Golden State and Los Angeles will also be an immense celebration for the Warriors. Headline by Stephen Currey, the Warriors will receive their championship rings to observe their 2022 NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics in June.

