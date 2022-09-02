LISTEN: Rockets Center Alperen Sengun Looks Strong in Turkey's EuroBasket Opener

The Houston Rockets are gearing up for training camp at the end of the month, but one player in particular is doing so in an intense way.

Rockets second-year pro Alperen Sengun is set to be the team's starting center this season, but before he takes on that role in the NBA, he's doing so for his home country and the Turkish National Team in EuroBasket 2022.

Sengun started in Turkey's opener against Montenegro Thursday, playing 30 of 40 minutes and scoring 12 points in the team's 72-68 victory. He started alongside Cleveland Cavaliers wing Cedi Osman and Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Furkan Korkmaz.

Osman scored 15 while Korkmaz added nine, including this buzzer beater at the end of the game to put the exclamation point on the victory.

Turkey plays five pool games in its group in hopes to be one of the top four teams to advance to the knockout phase of the tournament. The team plays its second game of pool play Saturday at 7:30 a.m. against Bulgaria.

On the latest episode of The Dream Take Podcast, I talked about Sengun's EuroBasket run, why fans should tune in and watch and what to expect in the games to come. I also touched briefly on the team's new green San Diego Rockets throwback jerseys and whether it has anything to do with the resurgence and marketing of Jalen Green.

