LISTEN: What Are Biggest Rockets Storylines This Season?

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Rockets have a lot of buzz surrounding them going into the season.

The Houston Rockets are entering the upcoming season with a lot of youth and question marks surrounding the team.

A lot of attention will surround the team's No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. and his Rookie of the Year candidacy. Many pegged Smith as the possible No. 1 overall pick before the draft, but the Orlando Magic decided to hand that honor to Paolo Banchero. 

The team is also expected to fully enter the Jalen Green era after the team traded Christian Wood earlier in the offseason. After Green's ferocious finish at the end of last season, he's expected to be the Rockets lead guard from the opening tip and Houston will get a full season's look at the player many believe can be the next franchise superstar.

There's also a lot of questions surrounding Stephen Silas' job status. Silas has held the league's worst record at 37-117 during his first two seasons in Houston. If Silas is unable to lead the Rockets out of the basement next season, Houston might be looking for a new head coach and direction at season's end.

On the latest episode of The Dream Take, host Michael Brown dives into the top Rockets storylines going into the season and shares his opinions on how the season could unfold with all of the movement going on. He also discusses the hiring of new Rio Grande Valley Vipers head coach Kevin Burleson.

