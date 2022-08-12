LISTEN: Rockets Coach Stephen Silas On The Hot Seat?

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas is preparing for his third season at the helm.

But could it be his last?

Silas, who celebrated his 49th birthday last week, has won just 37 games in his first two seasons combined with the Rockets.

With a .240 winning percentage, no coach has performed worse than Silas over the past two seasons.

While he's on a four-year contract, the Rockets might move in a different direction if there isn't a considerable amount of improvement within the organization.

The Rockets are understanding of Silas' position, coaching a team priding itself on youth and development, but after selecting Jabari Smith Jr. with the No. 3 overall pick in this summer's NBA Draft, the team expects to be better.

Jalen Green is expected to make a huge leap as well in his first season being the true leader of the team. The chemistry amongst the players is also expected to improve.

But if the team can't prove their growth through wins and losses, it might result in Silas taking the blame and moving in a different direction.

On the latest episode of "The Dream Take," Michael Brown discusses how hot Silas' seat is and what he needs to do to cool it down. He also talks about what the team's rotation could look like and how veteran guard Eric Gordon fits on a team filled with young talent.

