Skip to main content

LISTEN: Rockets Coach Stephen Silas On The Hot Seat?

Silas is entering his third season as Rockets head coach.

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas is preparing for his third season at the helm.

But could it be his last?

Silas, who celebrated his 49th birthday last week, has won just 37 games in his first two seasons combined with the Rockets.

With a .240 winning percentage, no coach has performed worse than Silas over the past two seasons.

While he's on a four-year contract, the Rockets might move in a different direction if there isn't a considerable amount of improvement within the organization.

The Rockets are understanding of Silas' position, coaching a team priding itself on youth and development, but after selecting Jabari Smith Jr. with the No. 3 overall pick in this summer's NBA Draft, the team expects to be better.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jalen Green is expected to make a huge leap as well in his first season being the true leader of the team. The chemistry amongst the players is also expected to improve.

But if the team can't prove their growth through wins and losses, it might result in Silas taking the blame and moving in a different direction.

On the latest episode of "The Dream Take," Michael Brown discusses how hot Silas' seat is and what he needs to do to cool it down. He also talks about what the team's rotation could look like and how veteran guard Eric Gordon fits on a team filled with young talent.

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

Kenyon Martin Jr, Houston Rockets
News

NBA Honors Bill Russell; Final Rockets Player to Wear No. 6 Jersey?

By Grant Afseth26 minutes ago
USATSI_18057734
News

Rockets Alperen Sengun Shines In Turkish National Team Win Over Ukraine

By Coty M. Davis3 hours ago
1390725907-e1657754851143
News

Rockets Josh Christopher Throws Honorary First Pitch At Astros

By Coty M. Davis17 hours ago
Bill
News

NBA To Honor Bill Russell By Retiring No. 6 Across The League | NBA Tracker

By Inside The Rockets Staff18 hours ago
USATSI_17033503
News

'Happy To Be Here': Christian Wood Speaks On Trade From Rockets

By Coty M. DavisAug 11, 2022 10:40 AM EDT
USATSI_16937632
News

Rockets Announce 2022 Four-Game Preseason Schedule

By Coty M. DavisAug 10, 2022 3:37 PM EDT
877614D7-9E00-442B-8DF8-9904CC25C473
News

Yao Ming, Troll of Rockets Wives and/or Girlfriends

By Mike FisherAug 10, 2022 12:27 PM EDT
MTg5NjU4OTI5MjA5Mjg3ODc3
News

‘My Brother’: Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. Offers Insight into Hawks' Dejounte Murray

By Coty M. DavisAug 10, 2022 8:09 AM EDT