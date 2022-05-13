Skip to main content

Rockets, Memorial Hermann Unveils Renovations at Moody Community Center

The Houston Rockets partnered with Memorial Hermann to renovate the Moody Community Center.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets, Clutch City Foundation, Memorial Hermann Health System, and the City of Houston unveiled new renovations at the Moody Community Center Thursday afternoon.

The renovations at the community center consist of a new indoor and outdoor basketball court. A refurbished reading and learning center complete with computers. STEAM equipment and gaming systems.

Community 1

Houston Rockets

Community 2

Houston Rockets

Community 3

Houston Rockets

The refurbishment of the basketball courts is an extension of Memorial Hermann’s mission to improve the health and well-being of all Houstonians. As well as Memorial Hermann’s vision to create healthier communities — now and for generations to come.

The learning center is part of a broader NBA league-wide initiative during its 75th Anniversary Season to create or improve lives, learn or play centers in each team’s market.

"None of this would have been possible without the support of the Fertittas and Memorial Hermann," Rockets' president of business operations Gretchen Sheirr said. "They [Memorial Hermann] have been working with the Moody Community Center for years. When they came to us about the idea of proving an inspiring place, we could not pass on the chance."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

unnamed (2)

Jalen Green

unnamed

Houston Rockets

unnamed (1)

Moody Community Center Indoor Basketball Court

Mayor Sylvester Turner led the ribbon-cutting alongside Memorial Hermann’s Chief Community Health Officer Carol Paret. Rockets coach Stephen Silas was in attendance with Josh Christopher, Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun. 

Silas and Green took a moment to play NBA 2K22 with a few kids following the unveiling. Christopher and Sengun conducted a mini-basketball clinic for the children, with Hall of Famer Calvin Murphy acting as coach.

"This was a great experience," Silas said. "It was great to see what they have done with the facility. It brought me back to when I was a kid and came to a place like this to play basketball, kickball and wiffleball. I spent some time in the video game room struggling to play NBA 2K with the kids — but it was fun."

The Rockets will continue to partner with Moody Community Center, the City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department to support afterschool and summer programs. The Rockets will also conduct basketball clinics and camps.

USATSI_18010965
News

Rockets 2-Round Mock Draft: A Duke Reunion In Houston?

By Matt Galatzan16 hours ago
gerald-green-houston-rockets
News

Former Rockets Fan Favorite Signs With BIG3

By Jeremy Brener16 hours ago
Luka 3
News

Luka Doncic's Postseason Run A Testament To Rockets' Coach Stephen Silas

By Coty Davis23 hours ago
USATSI_17840679
News

Rockets Host Mountain West Player of the Year For Pre-Draft Workout

By Inside The Rockets StaffMay 11, 2022
USATSI_18042293
News

Would Rockets Trade For Lakers Russell Westbrook Help Kick-Start Rebuild?

By Matt GalatzanMay 11, 2022
1230074251.0
News

Rockets Continue To Work With John Wall To Find Trade Partner

By Coty DavisMay 11, 2022
Joel 1
News

Joel Embiid Supports Rockets Rookie Jalen Green

By Coty DavisMay 11, 2022
1233603554.0
News

Rockets One Week Away From Draft Lottery Fate

By Coty DavisMay 10, 2022