Rockets, Memorial Hermann Unveils Renovations at Moody Community Center

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets, Clutch City Foundation, Memorial Hermann Health System, and the City of Houston unveiled new renovations at the Moody Community Center Thursday afternoon.

The renovations at the community center consist of a new indoor and outdoor basketball court. A refurbished reading and learning center complete with computers. STEAM equipment and gaming systems.

The refurbishment of the basketball courts is an extension of Memorial Hermann’s mission to improve the health and well-being of all Houstonians. As well as Memorial Hermann’s vision to create healthier communities — now and for generations to come.

The learning center is part of a broader NBA league-wide initiative during its 75th Anniversary Season to create or improve lives, learn or play centers in each team’s market.

"None of this would have been possible without the support of the Fertittas and Memorial Hermann," Rockets' president of business operations Gretchen Sheirr said. "They [Memorial Hermann] have been working with the Moody Community Center for years. When they came to us about the idea of proving an inspiring place, we could not pass on the chance."

Mayor Sylvester Turner led the ribbon-cutting alongside Memorial Hermann’s Chief Community Health Officer Carol Paret. Rockets coach Stephen Silas was in attendance with Josh Christopher, Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun.

Silas and Green took a moment to play NBA 2K22 with a few kids following the unveiling. Christopher and Sengun conducted a mini-basketball clinic for the children, with Hall of Famer Calvin Murphy acting as coach.

"This was a great experience," Silas said. "It was great to see what they have done with the facility. It brought me back to when I was a kid and came to a place like this to play basketball, kickball and wiffleball. I spent some time in the video game room struggling to play NBA 2K with the kids — but it was fun."

The Rockets will continue to partner with Moody Community Center, the City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department to support afterschool and summer programs. The Rockets will also conduct basketball clinics and camps.